On the 33rd day of captivity, God held back the wind and sayeth let there be warmth.

Which was pretty cool because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had just decided to let her people go — golfing and boating.

But the balmy spring day left Danny Mills of Troy in a quandary.

Mills loves to golf but also is the owner of a sleek, 22-foot, 250-horsepower bow rider.

Golf or boating? What to do, what to do?

Buy Photo A golfer makes his shot at Chandler Park Golf Course Saturday in Detroit. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

He was standing in the parking lot of the Rackham Golf Course in Huntington Woods, if that answers your question.

“It’s all I’ve been thinking about,” he said about the links. “I couldn’t wait to go.”

The good news for Mills and golfers and boaters is the weather will allow plenty of chances to pursue their favorite activities.

Except for some rain on Wednesday and Thursday, the weather should be fabulous through next week, according to the National Weather Service.

“Fabulous” isn’t really a meteorological term so let’s say temperatures will continue to reach the high 50s and occasionally low 60s.

Saturday was the second day of Whitmer's softening of her stay-home order, where she allowed golfing and boating. Her original order was made last month in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

As for the weather, the good times continue Sunday with the clouds dissipating and the afternoon becoming sunny, said the weather service. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Buy Photo Fisherman cast their lines as motorized boating restarts along the Detroit River at Chene Park on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Monday also will reach the upper 50s and Tuesday will pass the 60-degree mark.

Rain often marks a change in the thermometer but not this week. The rainy Wednesday and Thursday will have highs in the low 60s and high 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and highs in the low 60s, said the weather service.

As for our favorite duffer, Mills probably won’t be seeing his boat anytime soon. He said he’s going to be glued to the golf course.

“I may play 100 holes,” he said.

He just might need an umbrella for some of them.

