Detroit — Two men were killed Sunday morning when a speeding vehicle struck their car at a west-side intersection.

Police said the victims, in their 20s, were southbound on Baylis at 11:49 a.m. when a gray 2017 Dodge Charger traveling along Pilgrim allegedly struck their blue 2001 Pontiac Sunfire.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said, the Charger flipped and the driver fled. He is described by police as 18 to 22 years old and wearing green sweatpants.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, about about a mile east of Livernois between Puritan and Fenkell avenues.

Detroit police are asking anyone with information to call the Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

