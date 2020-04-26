Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Garden City man charged in 2017 homicide of Detroit woman
The Detroit News
Published 6:00 p.m. ET April 26, 2020 | Updated 6:05 p.m. ET April 26, 2020
Lawrence Paul Mills III, 32, of Garden City has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 death of a 59-year-old Detroit woman.
In the early morning of Dec. 13, 2017, Detroit Police and medics were called to Anthon and Campbell streets where they found the victim lying between the street and the sidewalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She died from multiple injuries, police said.
The victim was not identified.
On Friday, Detroit Police arrested Mills after more than two years of investigating the case. Investigators believe he deliberately hit and killed the victim with his car.
Mills was arraigned Sunday in 34th District Court and remanded to jail. He awaits his preliminary examination and probable causing hearing.
