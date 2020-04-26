A no-contact funeral service was held on Thursday for Dearborn entrepreneur Milan Stevanovich, who died on April 17.

Stevanovich died from COVID-19 complications after being hospitalized for three weeks.

Milan, 56, served as vice president of global strategy for the Detroit Chinese Business Association. For the past seven years, Milan facilitated trades between China and the United States.

Milan Stevanovich (Photo: Chanel Stevanovich/Facebook)

"Milan was a caring and kind man who took pride in building bridges through the DCBA," said Andrew Gutman, a member of DCBA advisory board, in an online post. "He was worldly and intelligent and he is missed already."

A procession for Stevanovich left Voran Funeral Home in Dearborn on April 23, to Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Detroit. Only Chanel Stevanovich, Milan's daughter, and a pastor to perform the service were allowed.

One by one, cars were able to pull up to Milan's final resting place. Funeral goers could only exit their cars one at a time while wearing masks and gloves.

"It's still difficult for me to comprehend," Chanel wrote in a Facebook post. "My tata won't be able to walk me down the aisle, meet his grandkids, or finish his ambitions in life."

Chanel is Milan's only child. Milan was going to support Chanel as she started her first year in college this fall. The family asked for donations to Chanel's education fund, instead of flowers. Donations can be made on their GoFundMe page.

