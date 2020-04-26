Detroit police reported several incidents over the weekend, including two non-fatal shootings and two hit and runs.

On Friday, around 9:30 p.m., a woman and her passenger pulled up to a house on 10000 block of Aurora to deliver food. As the woman, 46, was dropping off the food, a white car with three black males pulled up and shot at the woman, police said. She was taken to the hospital by medics and listed in temporary, serious condition.

A man, 43, and a woman, 42, were standing in their driveway around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, on the 11000 block of Longview. A car drove by and began shooting at the two, hitting both. The man and woman were transported to the hospital and listed in temporary, serious condition.

More than an hour earlier, around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, a man was found lying in the street around Glendale and Lawton. Police believe the man was hit by a vehicle, which then left the scene of the accident. The man, who has not been identified yet by police, is in critical condition.

Later that same day, a 49-year-old man was hit by a car while crossing the street, around 10 p.m. in the area of Gratiot and Harper. The suspect was possibly driving a blue Chevrolet Impala, police say. The man is listed in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information involving these incidents to call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

