This could be another flea in Detroiters' ears: The city is the 7th worst in the U.S. for mosquitoes — again.

Orkin, the Atlanta-based pest control company, announced Monday its rankings of the worst 50 cites for mosquitos. The Motor City held steady in the survey from last year to this year at No. 7.

Its survey ranks metro areas where Orkin conducted the most residential and commercial mosquito treatments from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

Atlanta is the nation's No. 1 spot for the pesky pests on Orkin’s list for a seventh consecutive year. Los Angeles jumped 10 spots to No. 2 jump from followed by Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago to round out the top five worst cities for mosquitoes. Madison, Wisc., came in last in the survey, No. 50.

Three new cities also made this year's list: San Francisco at 36, Birmingham, Ala. at 44, and Fort Wayne, Ind. at 49, according to Orkin.

Memphis and Los Angeles made the two largest jumps in the survey this year. Memphis soared 16 spots while L.A. climbed 10 places, the company said.

Orkin officials said they expect mosquitoes will be busy as bees this summer season.

"With much of the country under a shelter-in-place order, backyards will be busier than ever at the outset of mosquito season as residents seek recreation without leaving home," the company said. "Increased outdoor time may lead to increased experience with these blood-sucking pests."

On Monday, the company also said it is launching an effort to support the American Red Cross. It said customers who sign up for Orkin's mosquito control service with the code REDCROSS between Monday and May 31 will trigger a $25 donation to the Red Cross, up to $100,000.

“It’s always Orkin’s priority to protect public health, and that starts at home,” Freeman Elliott, Orkin's president, said in a statement. “A safe, healthy home is more essential than ever, and we want to ensure peace of mind where we can. We’re honored to support saving lives on two fronts — aiding the Red Cross in maintaining our country’s blood supply and protecting people against the public health threats of mosquitoes.”

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/04/27/detroit-7th-worst-u-s-city-mosquitoes-orkin-says/3032358001/