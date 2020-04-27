After coronavirus outbreaks at Detroit nursing homes, a $400,000 donation from a benefactor will be used to test residents and staff for COVID-19 at 130 congregate facilities in Detroit, such as adult daycares, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Monday.

Raj Vattikuti, CEO of Altimetrik and the Vattikuti Foundation, is donating the money to help test Detroit seniors and other vulnerable populations, Duggan said.

The city has completed testing 2,030 nursing home residents, and published the names of facilities with outbreaks, as well as the number of deaths at each and positive cases.

Two hundred city nursing home residents have died, Duggan said.

Detroit is also now requiring all nursing home staff to be tested, even if they had a previous negative test, said Denise Fair, the city's chief public health officer.

The city has confirmed more than 8,687 cases of coronavirus and 947 deaths as of Monday, city health department figures show,including 200 nursing home residents.

That includes 30 new deaths reported Monday, though some of the deaths occurred weeks ago, Duggan said.

"In the last week, we lost 127. It is still far too high, but this is why Detroit is attracting national attention — the speed at which we leveled this off," Duggan said.

In recent days, the Detroit Health Department's data show deaths are on a downward slope in the city, according to preliminary figures.

Duggan also discussed new workplace standards issued for the safe return to work for city employees, including testing everyone returning to the job, temperature checks and other health screening, workplace distancing, increased work site cleaning, as well as requiring masks to be worn.

The standards are a requirement for city workplaces and guidelines for city businesses when they resume operations.

The mayor also announced a program launched Monday by the Wayne Metropolitan Action Agency to help low-income residents in the city with assistance with daily needs such a utility bills, rent and property tax payments.

Duggan has urged more testing to get a better picture of the spread of the virus.

Last week, he said the city was averaging about 36 deaths a day over the past few days. He said the city is at "a flat level," and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home extension was "clearly the right decision" to slow the rate of infection in Michigan.

The city last week became the first in Michigan to offer drive-up testing for city staff and workers of essential city businesses without COVID-19 symptoms or prescriptions for testing.

