Detroit — A 1-year-old boy and an adult were wounded Tuesday afternoon in a dog attack on the city's west side, city officials said.

A preliminary investigation found that a neighbor's dog had escaped its chain on the 20500 block of Rosemont at about 3:15 p.m. and attacked the pair, said Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

Detroit Fire EMS rushed the child to Children's Hospital of Michigan, where he was listed in serious condition with bites on his neck, Fornell said.

Buy Photo One of the alleged dog owners signs paperwork with Detroit Animal Control after a dog attacked a child on the 20500 block of Rosemont Street in Detroit on Tuesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

The 46-year-old man, described as a relative who was with the child, also had lacerations and was taken to Sinai-Grace Hospital, Fornell said.

The man was listed in temporary serious condition, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

Detroit Animal Control officials were notified and are working to find the dog, Fornell said.

The owner of the dog has been taken into custody, Kirkwood said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/04/28/1-year-old-adult-dog-attack-detroit/3043318001/