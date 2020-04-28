Detroit police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found on the city's north and west sides.

In one case, a 55-year-old man was pronounced dead after someone found him lying on his back with a gunshot wound at about 6 p.m. Monday in the 8300 block of Roselawn, investigators said in a statement.

The bodies were found about 17 hours and more than 12 miles apart. (Photo: file photo)

At about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of Barlow on the city's north side, a man was found behind a vacant home, police said.

"At this time, there are no obvious signs of trauma and no suspects," police said.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office was expected to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/04/28/death-two-men-detroit-barlow-roselawn/3044257001/