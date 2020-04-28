Mayor Mike Duggan on Tuesday said he is pivoting his work to focus on medically safe back-to-work policies as the city of Detroit sees the number of new COVID-19 cases fall.

Duggan later Tuesday is expected to share more details on the several hundred city employees he expects to recall over the next week — a dramatic change from only a few weeks ago when Detroit was seeing the highest rate of new cases of American cities. And while communities are eager to have their employees and businesses return to work, Duggan said the city wants to avoid a sudden increase.

"We test every single person now before they come back to work," Duggan said during a webinar with the Detroit Regional Chamber. "We are applying the same standards to our construction contracts that we are letting, our road repair contracts that we are letting, our grass-cutting contracts that we are letting.

"We are going to send people back to work that we know are negative and we are going to take their temperature and check them for symptoms every single day. That is ultimately how you make sure we don't spark another resurge of this."

The city has confirmed more than 8,686 cases of coronavirus and 947 deaths as of Tuesday, city health department figures show. On Monday, Duggan shared that a benefactor was supporting an expansion of testing at senior facilities. The city already is offering free testing for essential workers in Detroit; employers can call (313) 230-0505 to obtain a code to share with their employees to do so.

The city also has published its standards online for departments returning to work that include initial testing, daily temperature checks and health screenings, wearing masks, social distancing and sanitization. Virus cases among Detroit police officers and Transportation Department employees have been lower than the general public, Duggan noted.

"I think it is possible you can be as safe or safer at work than your weekend at home," he said.

In another two to three weeks, Duggan says the city plans to start calling back office personnel. To ensure social distancing, however, groups might rotate between their cubicles and home week to week.

"We are going to be living with COVID-19 in our community for many months, maybe more than a year," Duggan said. "What we have to do is figure out how to live in a way that minimizes it spreading from one person to another."

