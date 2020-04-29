Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in downtown Detroit is closing Friday for a deep cleaning after a Wayne County Sheriff's employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Buy Photo Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in downtown Detroit (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

"In the ongoing effort to maintain a safe environment and limit the possible risk of COVID-19 exposure to employees, justice partners, and the public, the Third Circuit Court has again hired an outside vendor to thoroughly clean the court location," according to an email Wednesday from court administrator Zenell Brown.

Emergency matters and hearings scheduled for Friday will be heard Thursday or Monday when the court building reopens.

Any party with matters pending for Thursday and Friday should log on to the court's website for instructions on how to connect to Zoom for hearings.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/04/29/frank-murphy-hall-justice-close-deep-cleaning/3051892001/