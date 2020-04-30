Detroit Denim Co. joins the ranks of local PPE producers
The gown sleeves are piled in the foreground while, from left, industrial sewing technician Kaila Redfield, 24, of Lansing sews disposable medical gowns at Detroit Denim Co. in Detroit on April 30, 2020. Detroit Denim Co. is producing medical, disposable gowns, part of personal protective equipment much in demand, for use in the Detroit medical facilities, from hospitals to nursing homes.
Some examples of faces masks that have been made at Detroit Denim Co. in Detroit on April 30, 2020. Detroit Denim Co. is producing medical, disposable gowns, part of personal protective equipment much in demand, for use in the Detroit medical facilities, from hospitals to nursing homes.
Some examples of faces masks that have been made at Detroit Denim Co. in Detroit on April 30, 2020. Detroit Denim Co. is producing medical, disposable gowns, part of personal protective equipment much in demand, for use in the Detroit medical facilities, from hospitals to nursing homes. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit Denim Co. co-owner Eric Yelsma photographs some of the protective face shields that were made at Detroit Denim Co. in Detroit on April 30, 2020. Detroit Denim Co. is producing medical, disposable gowns, part of personal protective equipment much in demand, for use in the Detroit medical facilities, from hospitals to nursing homes.
Detroit Denim Co. co-owner Eric Yelsma photographs some of the protective face shields that were made at Detroit Denim Co. in Detroit on April 30, 2020. Detroit Denim Co. is producing medical, disposable gowns, part of personal protective equipment much in demand, for use in the Detroit medical facilities, from hospitals to nursing homes. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
One of the protective face shields made at Detroit Denim Co. in Detroit on April 30, 2020. Detroit Denim Co. is producing medical, disposable gowns, part of personal protective equipment much in demand, for use in the Detroit medical facilities, from hospitals to nursing homes. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
One of the protective face shields made at Detroit Denim Co. in Detroit on April 30, 2020. Detroit Denim Co. is producing medical, disposable gowns, part of personal protective equipment much in demand, for use in the Detroit medical facilities, from hospitals to nursing homes. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    After Michigan's stay-at-home order was issued, "everything just stopped," said Detroit Denim Co. co-owner Eric Yelsma.

    That's when the company on Franklin Street in Detroit knew it had to change business quickly if it wanted to survive. Enter the idea of manufacturing face shields for health care workers, who were desperate for supplies to stay safe when the coronavirus struck in Michigan in March.

    "It was a pretty scary couple days while we saw that happen and wondered ... 'What, then, do we do?' We became aware of the needs that were out there. Honestly, we had about, in the course of two days, pivoted from what we were doing to starting with the face shields."

    The company worked with other local groups to make face masks and decided to focus on face shields. They also worked with Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center on Cass to produce hospital gowns in a move Yelsma described as "basically supplying your neighbors with protective gear."

    The work kept workers busy and also addressed immediate needs of the pandemic.

    Now, as the state makes plans to reopen, the company will provide restaurants and small businesses with protective equipment.

    We're doing a lot of things; we are scrambling like crazy but our existing business as we know it is ... we call it hibernating," Yelsma said. "It's asleep, it's not doing anything and we don't know when it will wake up.

    "So until then, we have all of this to focus our effort and resources and blood, sweat and tears on."

    Yelsma said the company loves making jeans and called it "a personal point of pride." But stretching their abilities to accommodate a generational crisis is equally important, he said.

    "This is every bit as meaningful to know you're helping people that need it so badly. "

