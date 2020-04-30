Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to give an update Thursday on a sustained downward trend in COVID-19 related deaths among Detroit residents.

Duggan will be joined by Joe Tsai, owner of the Brooklyn Nets, who have partnered with the Detroit Pistons to announce a donation of personal protection equipment to the city.

The updates come after the city topped 1,000 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday but is moving ahead with plans to resume construction projects.

Detroit's coronavirus outbreak appears to be on the decline, Duggan has highlighted this week, expressing some cautious optimism about the trend in the state's hardest-hit city.

"The hardest part of this is, three times a day we get an updated report on the deaths in the city; as we cross the 1,000 (mark) today, it was heartbreaking," Duggan said Wednesday.

There have been 1,008 deaths in the city from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 21 from Tuesday, Duggan said. But many of those deaths were from several weeks ago and were slow to be counted because of reporting delays, he said.

The city's death toll is "unimaginable, comparable to New York," he said.

There have been 8,954 coronavirus positive tests in the city, officials said Wednesday.

