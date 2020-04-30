Detroit — Family members of Skylar Madison Herbert, the youngest known victim of COVID-19 in Michigan, gathered Thursday to say their final goodbyes to the 5-year-old.

Skylar's name stood in bright pink flowers beside her white casket at the family's private service at James H. Cole Funeral Home in Detroit.

Skylar's battle with COVID-19 began a month ago when she first complained of a bad headache.

After Skylar was admitted into Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak on March 29, she developed meningoencephalitis, which caused her brain to swell, her parents said.

She was put on a ventilator April 4, where she remained until she died on April 19.

Skylar's mother, LaVondria Hebert, said the family decided to remove her from the ventilator "because her improvement had stopped."

"The doctors told us that it was possible she was brain dead and we basically just knew she wasn’t coming back to us," she said.

Many first responders paid their respects to Skylar during a public visitation Wednesday and to her parents, who are first responders in the city. Her father has served with the Detroit Fire Department for 18 years and her mother with the Detroit Police Department for 25 years.

The Skylar Herbert Memorial Fund has been launched by the Detroit Public Safety Foundation, the city of Detroit, Detroit Police Department, Detroit Fire Department and relatives through Chemical Bank.

