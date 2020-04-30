Detroit — Two people are dead and three were injured late Wednesday night after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Detroit's west side, police said.

Police say at about 11 p.m., a 2003 Chevy Tahoe was headed north on St. Mary's when the driver lost control and hit a tree.

Of the five people inside the SUV, a man and one woman died.

One of the survivors was listed in critical condition, while two others were in temporary serious. Police say their ages and where they were in the vehicle were not immediately known; it's not known who the driver was, just yet.

Speed may have played a factor, police say.

In 2018, 46% of fatal crashes in Michigan, and 45% of crash fatalities, resulted from single-vehicle crashes, according to state police data.

