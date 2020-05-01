Detroit — Within a 15-minute period late Thursday night on Detroit's west side, two pedestrians were hit by vehicles, and one of them died from their injuries, police said.

At about 10:55 p.m., in the area of West McNichols and Winston, west of Telegraph, a man "walking in the middle of the street" was hit by a 2020 GMC Yukon.

The victim, whose identity is not yet known, died from his injuries.

Police say the driver, a 28-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Just 15 minutes earlier, about 10:40 p.m., about 4.5 miles east of that crash scene, also just south of West McNichols, a man in his 50s was hit by a green Dodge Charger as he walked on the street in the area of Greenfield and Grove.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, and he is listed in critical condition.

The 29-year-old driver of the Charger remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither she nor two female passengers was hurt in the crash.

