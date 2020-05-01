Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to talk Friday on a $2 million city infrastructure project underway.

The project includes thousands of feet of the Tiger Dam in an east side neighborhood that was hit hard by rising water levels and flooding last year, according to a city press release.

Duggan will also detail how the city will use safe medical return protocols as construction crews head back to work.

There have been 1,036 deaths in the city from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 28 from Wednesday, Duggan said. But half of those deaths were from several weeks ago and were slow to be counted because of reporting delays, he said.

Thousands of feet of the Tiger Dam are being installed in a neighborhood on the city's east side that was hard hit by rising water levels and flooding last year.

There have been 9,038 coronavirus positive tests in the city, an increase of 84 cases from Wednesday.

Looking at the weekly statistics, there were 248 deaths in the city three weeks ago, 271 deaths two weeks ago, 192 deaths last week and 92 deaths in the past seven days, Duggan said.

