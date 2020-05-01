Detroit — Trash titan Chuck Rizzo won't be leaving federal prison early after a judge refused to shorten the businessman's sentence for bribing politicians and stealing money from the garbage-hauling firm he built into a regional powerhouse.

U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland issued the decision that provided insight into a secret request from the Bloomfield Hills businessman to be released nearly two years early. His request is sealed, but Rizzo claimed he deserved early release because he has continued to cooperate with ongoing federal criminal investigations and because his son is struggling with his father's imprisonment, according to a court filing Friday.

Buy Photo Former Rizzo Environmental Services CEO Chuck Rizzo, center, walks into the federal court building in Port Huron in 2017. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)

Prosecutors disagreed, casting doubt on the credibility of information Rizzo has provided since being sentenced two years ago.

"Government also argues that the circumstances related to defendant’s son do not warrant early release because defendant’s wife continues to serve as their son’s full-time caregiver and defendant’s family possesses a wealth of assets — in the realm of $39,000,000 — to provide additional care as needed," the judge wrote.

Rizzo, 49, is serving a 66-month sentence at a Florida prison and is not scheduled to be released until December 2022.

Rizzo Environmental Services (Photo: Detroit News file)

He is one of the central figures in a widespread corruption scandal that ensnared Macomb County politicians, fellow business mogul Gasper Fiore and Detroit police officers.

Rizzo bought politicians on the cheap — $206,000 secured the votes of elected leaders in four communities — while corrupting municipal trash-hauling contracts worth tens of millions of dollars obtained by his Sterling Heights-based company, prosecutors said.

The corruption scandal has led to criminal convictions of politicians across Macomb County, including in Chesterfield Township, New Haven and Macomb Township. In all, 22 people have been convicted of crimes and prosecutors continue to focus on former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco.

