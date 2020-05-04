Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is set Monday to discuss the return of an initial round of city employees to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staffers of Detroit departments that deal with park maintenance, street repairs and illegal dumping removal are set to resume duties under Duggan's Safe Return to Work standards, the city noted in a news release.

The effort to bring some Detroit workers back to their jobs comes as the city has reported fewer daily deaths from the coronavirus in recent days.

The city's health department reported three new deaths Sunday, compared with six deaths Saturday.

During a Friday media briefing, Duggan noted there had been nine new deaths reported over the day prior, the smallest increase the city had seen since the outbreak began.

The most recent city data from Sunday shows 9,385 total confirmed cases of the virus in Detroit and 1,088 deaths.

Buy Photo Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks on Detroiters and the coronavirus at a press conference at Shed 5 in Eastern Market in Detroit on April 17, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The mayor Monday also expects to join with Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree to assess the progress in the Pay as You Stay program, an effort approved last year to help families with delinquent property taxes lower the amount owed to avoid foreclosure.

The Detroit News last week reported low-income residents are beginning to see relief under Pay as You Stay.

Nearly one in four Detroit homeowners owed more in delinquent property taxes as of fall 2019 than they did three years prior, despite being a part of low-interest plans designed to help them get out of debt and avoid foreclosure, a Detroit News investigation found.

Another Detroit News investigation published in January found the city overtaxed homeowners by least $600 million between 2010 and 2016 after officials failed to accurately assess properties to keep pace with falling property values during the Great Recession.

Separately, while the city's daily death totals from COVID-19 have dropped in recent days, Detroit has continued to struggle with deaths in nursing homes.

As of Friday, 233 nursing home residents and three staff members had died from the virus.

"Before all this is over, we're going to see that a quarter or a third of all deaths occurred at senior living centers," Duggan said Friday.

