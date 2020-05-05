Detroit — The party is over.

Airbnb says it will ban from its platform anyone that rents a property to host a party in Detroit during the pandemic.

In accordance with executive orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the home-sharing service said it will also ban guests who attend such parties. The company said it will cooperate with Detroit Police in any investigations related to parties.

In April, Airbnb announced it was banning hosts from authorizing parties and events in regions where current public health mandates prohibit events and gathers.

In order to navigate the pandemic, the home-sharing service has also temporarily disabled its "event-friendly" search filter and temporarily removed the "parties and events allowed" rule from the house rules of any Detroit listings.

Airbnb will evaluate its new party restrictions, the company said, as government and health authorities relax mandates and guidance pertaining to social distancing.

More information on Airbnb's COVID-19 response can be found on its website.

