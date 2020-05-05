Honda is loaning a fleet of 10 customized minivans for use in transporting Detroiters without cars to the coronavirus testing site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the vehicles have been modified to physically separate the driver from the passenger and alter the air handling system so the driver isn't breathing the same air as a potentially infectious passenger.

Buy Photo Ten donated 2020 Honda Odysseys sit in the parking lot of the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters, in Detroit. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

"The cab drivers sharing that enclosed space, that air space, has been a source of some uneasiness," Duggan said during Tuesday's press briefing. "These 10 vehicles will be put on loan to the four cab companies for the duration of this epidemic."

Honda Senior Vice President Rick Schostek said a team of Honda engineers and fabricators at the research and development unit in Ohio modified the Odyssey minivans by installing a polycarbonate barrier and modifying the ventilation system, following a model first rolled out in Tokyo.

Buy Photo The vehicles have been retrofitted with a barrier between the driver and passengers to allow for safe transport for Detroiters without transportation. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

"We're in this together, and Honda stands with the Motor City and the rest of America to help solve today's problems," Schostek said, noting the fleet is on loan for a year or as long as the city needs them.

"We're just happy to be involved in this program and have this pilot going, and we sure hope we have satisfied customers."

Buy Photo The vans, which will be loaned to local cab companies, also have enhanced environmental systems to separate the air flow between driver and passengers. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

The city has reported 9,449 known cases of COVID-19 and 1,111 deaths through Tuesday, though the rate of new cases and deaths has slowed in recent weeks.

Duggan said Monday the city has run about 25,000 tests for the virus between the fairgrounds site and with rapid kits obtained from Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories.

Staff writer Christine Ferretti contributed

