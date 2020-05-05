Wayne State University pediatricians have been banned from practicing at Detroit Medical Center Children's Hospital of Michigan, WSU Medical School Dean Mark Schweitzer said Tuesday in a letter to the university's faculty.

It's the latest development in a battle between the medical school and the eight-hospital Detroit Medical Center over Medicaid funds for lower-income patients.

In his letter to faculty, Schweitzer said he'd been informed by the DMC and its for-profit owner, Tenet Healthcare, that faculty physicians are no longer allowed to practice at Children's Hospital in Detroit.

"This egregious act appears to be the latest in Tenet’s ongoing effort to irreparably harm the Detroit Medical Center’s decades-long relationship with Wayne State University and its School of Medicine," Schweitzer said in his letter to faculty.

The DMC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wayne State University gave an ultimatum in October to all 110 pediatricians who work for its medical school and Children's Hospital of Michigan to join a new WSU pediatrics group or lose their jobs with the university. The deadline was later rescinded.

In April, Wayne State University prevailed in one of two lawsuits involving a group of pediatricians that has severed ties with the school.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens dismissed a complaint filed against WSU by the University Pediatricians, a group representing hundreds of physicians that is now aligned with Central Michigan University.

The doctors accused the university of skimming more than $60 million in Medicaid funds for physicians who treat the poor, partly to financially cripple the pediatrics group as university officials planned to make the five-hospital Henry Ford Health System the school's primary medical partner.

Dr. Herman B. Gray, chairman of WSU's Department of Pediatrics, hailed the judge's decision to dismiss the case and said Wayne State used public dollars properly.

