Michigan State Police are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting on the Southfield Freeway near Seven Mile on Detroit's west side, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting happened at about 6:20 a.m.

A semi-truck was on the northbound freeway's exit ramp to Seven Mile when a two-door passenger car pulled alongside it and someone inside the vehicle fired multiple shots at the tractor-trailer, police said.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling west on Seven Mile, officials said. No injuries were reported.

