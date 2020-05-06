Detroit — Police are investigating two shootings overnight in Detroit — one of them fatal.

The fatal incident occurred at about 10:25 p.m. Tuesday on the 19300 block of Winston and involved two Dodge Chargers, police said. That's on the city's west side, north of Seven Mile and west of Telegraph.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, sat inside a white Dodge Charger talking to a man in a green Charger. Police say the suspect fired a shot at the victim, striking him, before heading south on Winston, toward Seven Mile.

The victim tried to flee the scene, but hit a parked vehicle.

Medics did transport the victim to an area hospital, but he was dead on arrival.

Four hours later, at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 8800 block of Greenfield, just north of Joy Road, a 21-year-old female driver and a 16-year-old male passenger sat in a tan Suburu Legacy in the drive-thru line at a White Castle.

Police say two men approached on foot and fired shots at the 16-year-old.

The woman drove away from the gunfire, but Dearborn police pulled the Subaru over and called medics.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

