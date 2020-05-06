Detroit — The city is expected Wednesday to discuss a recent undertaking to verify the accuracy of rapid COVID-19 testing kits used here for front-line workers and the elderly.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is set to be joined by officials from the city's health department to provide findings on how effective the 15-minute tests from Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories have been. The rapid testing kits and testing machines, some of the first distributed in the nation, have been used in Detroit for medical and public safety workers, bus drivers, nursing home staff and residents and front-facing city employees.

Detroit fire and EMS representatives also are set to join the mayor's daily COVID-19 briefing, to go over its role in helping the city test elderly Detroiters in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Buy Photo Mike Duggan, mayor of Detroit, left, and Rick Schostek, executive Vice President for Honda, in front of ten donated 2020 Honda Odysseys at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters, in Detroit, May 5, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

The hard-hit city reported 9,449 known cases of COVID-19 and 1,111 deaths through Tuesday.

The rate of new cases and deaths has slowed in recent weeks, and Duggan has said a 1,000-bed field hospital at the TCF Center downtown on Tuesday had just three patients.

The key to everything that we have done has been testing," he said Tuesday.

Duggan also announced Tuesday the latest effort to safely transport residents and front-line workers to a regional testing site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds.

Honda has loaned the city a fleet of 10 customized minivans, modified to physically separate the driver from passengers, to protect against spread of the virus. The adaptions alter the air-handling system so the driver isn't breathing the same air as a potentially infectious passenger.

The vehicles will be used by the four cab companies that have been providing $2 rides to the fairgrounds for testing. The cabs are running about 200 trips a week and had been undergoing intensive cleanings in between. Still, Duggan said, it's been "a source of some uneasiness."

Honda Senior Vice President Rick Schostek said a team of Honda engineers and fabricators at the automaker's research and development unit in Ohio modified 10 Odyssey minivans by installing a polycarbonate barrier and modifying the ventilation system, following a model first rolled out in Tokyo.

The deployment in Detroit is serving as a pilot for the rest of the country, he added during a Tuesday news briefing.

The fairgrounds site has run about 25,000 tests as of this week between standard and rapid testing kits.

As many as 10,000 Detroiters and 7,000 suburbanites have been tested at the fairgrounds, with 27% of Detroiters testing positive overall and 26% of suburbanites, Duggan has said.

Staff Writer Melissa Nann Burke contributed

