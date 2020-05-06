CLOSE Officials said suspect shot and killed victim, 58, after they got into an argument May 5, 2020, in the area of Fenkell and Fairfield. The Detroit News

Detroit — Police are asking the public to help find a suspect in a fatal shooting Tuesday on the city’s west side.

Officials said the shooting happened a little after 11 a.m. in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Fairfield Street.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect arrived at the location at about 11 p.m. in a silver Pontiac Grand Am with damage to the front driver's side. At some point, he got into a verbal altercation withe the victim, a 58-year-old man. After the dispute, the suspect fired a gun at the victim, fatally wounding him.

Police said the suspect is described as a man in his late teens to early 20s and about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a red Detroit Red Wings baseball cap and dark colored, hooded sweatshirt with red jogging pants with white stripes on the side.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

