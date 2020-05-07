Detroit — Police are looking for a man who barricaded himself in a west side home Thursday and held officers at bay for hours, officials said.

Authorities identified the suspect as 37-year-old Alexander Washington and are asking the public for help to find him. He was last seen at a home on the 8100 block Ellsworth near Fenkell Avenue between Wyoming and Livernois avenues. Washington barricaded himself in the house for hours, according to police.

Alexander Washington (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit Police commander Darin Szilagy said the suspect is wanted in connection to a non-fatal Wednesday night shooting in the area. He said the suspect andthe 30-year-old victim know each other. The victim was privately conveyed to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Officers were called, saw movement inside the home and declared it a barricaded gunman situation after they didn't get a response from their requests to surrender, he said.

Szilagy said police created a perimeter around the home and brought in hostage negotiators. After some negotiations, they were able to secure the release of a 13-year-old girl. He said the girl was unharmed and turned over to her mother.

Further negotiations failed and officers deployed a chemical agent in the home. The commander said they went into the house, but were not able to locate the suspect in the search. Szilagy said several weapons, including one believed to have been used in the non-fatal Wednesday shooting, were recovered.

The suspect is at large and police said he "is a very dangerous individual."

Anyone with information about Washington's whereabouts or about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at (313) 596-1040 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

