Detroit — The 1,000-bed TCF Center field hospital in the city's downtown is no longer caring for COVID-19 patients and is "officially closed down," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The mayor made the announcement Thursday during an afternoon news briefing after noting in recent days that just a few patients were being cared for at the site.

"A large number of the beds are going to stay there on reserve," Duggan said. "Right now, things are going our way, but we if decide to abandon, with the warm weather, social distancing, we'll need the beds over at the TCF Center again. We need to be careful."

Duggan said the center originally opened on April 10. At most, it cared for about 15 to 20 at any given time, he said.

The good news comes as Detroit, one of the city's hardest-hit by the virus in Michigan, has reported a decline in its daily death totals.

Duggan said Wednesday that the weekly rate of deaths has dropped over the past month. There were 208 three weeks ago, 127 deaths the week afterward and 60 in the last seven days.

By Thursday, the city has logged 1,149 deaths from the virus. That's 21 more deaths over what was reported the day prior. But Duggan said only six of the deaths occurred in the last three days. The city now has 9,592 confirmed cases.

The mayor Thursday also laid out six construction projects in the city worth about $120 million, including streetscape improvements and affordable housing units.

"Across this city you will see people going back to work on construction projects. There will be many more coming," he said. "We are going to build a city where there is quality housing avail for people of all incomes."

The city on Wednesday released an analysis on the reliability of rapid testing kits being used to screen Detroit officials, public safety and essential workers for the virus. Duggan noted workers involved in the newly announced construction projects also will have an opportunity to be tested.

City officials said a sample of 50 patients who tested negative for the virus with the 15-minute tests from Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories showed the tests were 98% accurate.

The rapid testing kits and testing machines, some of the first distributed in the nation, are being relied on as Detroit deploys more of the tests for the city's elderly residents and looks to get more essential businesses back online.

The hard-hit city in Michigan reported 9,562 confirmed cases of the virus through Wednesday and a death toll of 1,128 in about six weeks. The death figures were up by 17 over Tuesday, but Duggan said most were from "some time ago" but the "data system is just catching up."

A regional testing site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds has run about 25,000 tests as of this week between standard and rapid testing kits.

