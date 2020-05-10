Buy Photo The Blue Angels perform during the National Cherry Festival over Traverse City. (Photo: John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News)

The Blue Angels will fly over Detroit on Tuesday in a salute to health care workers, first responders and other essential workers.

Routes and overhead times will be announced, said a tweet by the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team. Chicago and Indianapolis are also on the schedule for Tuesday.

Word broke last month the Blue Angels would be coming to Detroit as part of America Strong, a joint effort with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds designed to honor the front-liners in the battle against COVID-19.

