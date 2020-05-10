Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Blue Angels to fly over Detroit on Tuesday in salute to front-line workers
The Detroit News
Published 12:57 p.m. ET May 10, 2020 | Updated 1:20 p.m. ET May 10, 2020
The Blue Angels will fly over Detroit on Tuesday in a salute to health care workers, first responders and other essential workers.
Routes and overhead times will be announced, said a tweet by the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team. Chicago and Indianapolis are also on the schedule for Tuesday.
Word broke last month the Blue Angels would be coming to Detroit as part of America Strong, a joint effort with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds designed to honor the front-liners in the battle against COVID-19.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/10/blue-angels-fly-over-detroit-tuesday-salute-front-line-workers/3105479001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments