Detroit police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was wounded during an argument with a neighbor Saturday afternoon on the city's east side.

At 1:38 p.m. on the 14100 block of Rossini, the two neighbors began quarreling when the victim produced a weapon. He had a concealed pistol license, police said.

An unknown black male, who was in the area, fired shots, striking the victim before running away.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by emergency medical personnel and listed in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone for information to phone the Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-7787.

