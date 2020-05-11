Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a man crossing a street in a wheelchair Sunday.

The crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. in the area of Dexter and Joy Road on the city's west side, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police said a 57-year-old man using a wheelchair to cross the street was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

