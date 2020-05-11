Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Monday the city planned to bring back 150 to 200 workers over the next week as the state continues to lift some stay-home restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

The city employees who returning to work will include a variety of inspectors, lawyers and housing repair staff, he said.

Duggan also encouraged residents to continue complying with stay-home restrictions, noting the city is poised to move from Phase 3 to Phase 4 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's six-phase reopen plan "within the next few weeks."

Some shops and some offices with proper cubical spacing could reopen under Phase 4, Duggan said, but he warnedsafety protocols must remain in place.

"Wearing a mask at work is going to be second nature," he said. "It's second nature now. It's probably going to be second nature for another year."

As of Monday, the city had reported 9,881 confirmed cases and 1,197 deaths related to COVID-19.

Metro Detroit, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, has consistently ranked as one of the hardest hit regions in Michigan, accounting for 70% to 80% of the state's overall case and death loads.

In recent weeks, Duggan has celebrated a plateau in cases and deaths in the city as well as a decline in daily death numbers. He said media and mayors from across the country have called about Detroit's success.

"They all want to talk about what's happening in Detroit because it is really remarkable how the people of Detroit are embracing social distancing," Duggan said.

Since the pandemic began in March, he said, roughly 13% of the Detroit Police Department has tested positive for the virus, as did 7% of the fire department, 8% of the Detroit Department of Transportation and 3% of all other city workers.

The city completed its testing of all residents and workers at Detroit nursing homes over the weekend. With half of the results back, roughly 9% of the cases came back positive, Duggan said.

The city will next target senior living apartments, Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair said.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/11/duggan-provides-update-detroit-response-covid-19/3109072001/