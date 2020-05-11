Blue Angels schedule for Tuesday, May 12, 2020 (Photo: Blue Angels)

Detroit — The Blue Angels flyover in the Detroit area will happen late Tuesday morning to salute health care workers, first responders and other essential workers on the front lines of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron will fly over the Motor City starting at 11:30 a.m.

The flyover will last about 21 minutes and residents should watch it from the safety of their homes and practice social distancing if they are going somewhere else to see it.

Word broke last month the Blue Angels would be coming to Detroit as part of America Strong, a joint effort with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds designed to honor the front-liners in the battle against COVID-19.

