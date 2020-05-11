Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver said he was injured in a shooting on the Lodge Freeway on Sunday night.

Around 7:25 p.m., a driver said he was traveling north on the Lodge near Southfield Freeway when a car pulled beside him and shot at him. He told police he was bleeding, MSP said on Twitter.

The man pulled onto the shoulder of freeway after he was shot, MSP said. He underwent surgery Sunday night and was expected to survive his injuries.

A witness told police it appeared to be an incident of road rage involving a male driving an orange car.

State police closed the northbound side of the freeway at Eight Mile for about two hours on Sunday following the shooting.

Sunday's incident is the latest freeway shooting. Another shooting took place May 5 on the Southfield Freeway near west Seven Mile. After a traffic altercation, police say suspects pulled alongside a semi-trailer and fired multiple shots at the truck.

Police ask anyone with information to contact (248) 584-5740.

