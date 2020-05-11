A second Wayne State University student has died from complications of COVID-19, President M. Roy Wilson announced Monday during his weekly address.

The student, Antoinette Bell,50, was a senior in the school of social work, Wilson said.

Wayne State will work to award a posthumous degree to her, the president added, like the university did for Darrin Adams, the first student to succumb to COVID-19.

Antoinette Bell (Photo: courtesy photo)

"Condolences to her family and all her friends and to the school of social work, where she was a student," Wilson said.

Bell graduated from Macomb County Community College in 2018 and then transferred to Wayne State, according to the Wayne State's School of Social Work, which memorialized her on its web page.

She was on schedule to earn her bachelor's degree in social work in August.

A part-time student, Bell worked full time at the Detroit Health Department as an immunization advocate.

"Antoinette was a delight and joy to everyone who encountered her," said her nephew, Darius Knox. "With such a bright smile and heart to match, it was rare to forget a meeting with Antoinette. As part of her faith, Antoinette would encourage us all to celebrate and not mourn, to laugh as much as we cry, and realize she’s gained access to the home she dreamed about her entire life."

Several people on Facebook remembered Bell including Sarah Murray Jordan, who referred to her as a "sister in Christ."

"She was a prayer warrior, faithful servant and loyal friend to everyone she met," Jordan wrote. "I take comfort in knowing that she has entered into the gates of heaven and is in the arms of the Lord. She will be dearly missed, but she is walking the streets of gold. We will see you again, my sister. Rest well."

Wilson also announced that an anonymous donor had verbally committed to a $100,000 gift after seeing a national tribute to Adams on television. He said that donation will go into a fund established in the university's sociology department, where Adams was a student.

