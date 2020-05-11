Detroit — Flying fuel stations and warthogs plan to follow Blue Angels flying over Detroit this week to celebrate health care workers, first responders and other essential workers.

On Tuesday, the Blue Angels — the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron — will buzz the Motor City as part of a joint effort with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to honor the people on the front line in the battle against COVID-19.

Buy Photo Two A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthogs return to Selfridge after in-flight refueling. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

And the next day, the Michigan Air National Guard's 127th Wing will follow suit. Officials with the wing, the host unit of the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township, said in a Facebook post that some of the base's jets will fly over Detroit to "show appreciation to the thousands of Michigan heroes who are at the front line battling COVID-19."

The exact time was not released and the flyover is subject to weather and operational requirements.

The flyover is part of the Michigan Air National Guard's Michigan Strong flyovers. The wing's KC-135 Stratotankers, which refuel jets in mid-air, are scheduled to fly over Marquette, Lansing and Flint on Tuesday. Its A-10 anti-tank fighter jets, known as warthogs, will fly over Traverse City, Grand Rapids and Battle Creek on Tuesday.

