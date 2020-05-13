Detroit — A 45-year-old Detroit man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on the Lodge Freeway, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 2 a.m. to the southbound Lodge Freeway exit ramp at Linwood on the city's west side to respond. According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle was driven by the victim when it rolled over on the exit ramp.

Medics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash and it appears the driver lost control of his vehicle due to excessive speed. The investigation is on-going.

