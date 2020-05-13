Detroit is expanding free COVID-19 testing to seniors age 60 and up who are city residents — with no prescription required — at the former state fairgrounds, Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday.

The testing expansion starts Thursday, and proof of residency will be required, such as a driver's license, state or city identification or a document showing your city address such as a utility bill, pay stub, lease agreement or credit card statement, Duggan said.

The mayor also said hazard pay will continue for city employees through phase three of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reopening plan.

Duggan said Monday the city planned to bring back 150 to 200 workers over the next week as the state continues to lift some stay-home restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

This wave of city employees returning to work will include a variety of inspectors, lawyers and housing repair staff.

The city on Wednesday reported over 10,000 known cases of COVID-19 and at least 1,220 deaths, including 78 people since May 1 and five deaths more than Tuesday's total.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/13/duggan-announce-expansion-covid-19-testing-without-prescription/5184450002/