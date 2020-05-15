Detroit — The city's top leadership is maintaining confidence in the rapid COVID-19 testing kits used to screen thousands of city public safety workers and bus drivers amid new research questioning the reliability.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Friday the city has used 15-minute testing from Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories to screen more than 8,000 individuals, over half of which have been front-line city workers including the majority of Detroit's 2,500-member police force.

"Our experience has been that the Abbott tests are catching the sick people and that they are not having any significant false negative rates," Duggan told reporters during a Friday news briefing. "We're entirely confident."

Duggan's comments come after the Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday it was investigating preliminary data suggesting that rapid tests can miss COVID-19 cases.

The tests — used daily at hospitals, clinics and the White House to test President Donald Trump and his cabinet — are relied on heavily in Detroit for clearing first responders, vulnerable seniors and other essential city staff.

The FDA's review comes after New York University researchers reported results that suggested Abbott's test can miss up to half of the infections caught by a rival test. The findings were based on about 100 patients and haven't been peer-reviewed.

The research concluded that the test, run on the company's portable ID NOW system, missed one-third of the infections caught by the rival test, Cepheid, when swabs were stored in liquid used to transport laboratory samples. When the samples were kept dry, the test missed 48%, the study found.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig added Friday that the city's police department alone "says it all." As of Friday, the department has 23 members positive for the virus and 59 members are in quarantine. At one point, more than 1,500 police employees were under quarantine, Craig noted.

"We have seen a drastic decline," he said. "We've literally tested the entire department. In terms of confidence level, they are extremely confident."

Abbott defended its ID NOW testing in a Thursday press release, saying it is "helping to reduce the risk of infection" by "detecting more positive results than would otherwise be found."

The company said studies are being conducted on the test "in ways that it was not designed to be used" and that the NYU results "are not consistent with other studies."

"While we've seen a few studies with sensitivity performance percentages in the 80s, we've also seen other studies with sensitivity at or above 90%, and one as high as 94%," Abbott officials noted.

Duggan has rejected other assessments of Abbott technology, saying studies that have been critical weren't looking at processing the kits the way they are handled in Detroit.

The company added that it's clarifying product information to better guide health care providers and reinforcing proper sample collection and handling.

The FDA first cleared Abbott's test in late March under emergency powers used to quickly accelerate the review of tests and treatments during a public health crisis.

During a Friday press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany addressed the latest study calling Abbott testing into question.

McEnany said FDA head Stephen Hahn “continues to recommend the test" and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar “has confidence" in Abbot, “otherwise it wouldn’t be on the market.”

“That being said, they take any indication of false negatives very seriously,” she added.

Azar believed there was “user error” in some of the studies, McEnany said, “meaning that the time transporting them might have affected the accuracy of the test.”

“To that end, what the FDA has said is that any negative test results that is not consistent with a patient’s clinical signs … you should consider getting a second test,” she said.

Detroit was among the first city in the country to deploy the rapid testing kits and machines to quickly screen Detroit's firefighters, police officers, bus drivers and other front-line workers.

Duggan has since expanded use of the Abbott technology for seniors and staff members in city nursing homes, a vulnerable group hard-hit by the virus. The kits also are being used to screen workers of essential Detroit businesses as a slow return-to-work here begins.

Detroit officials last week expressed confidence in the reliability of the Abbott technology, citing an independent analysis conducted by Detroit's health department.

For the study, a sample of 50 patients who tested negative for the virus with 15-minute tests from Abbott showed the tests were 98% accurate.

"We did our own test and more than that, we now have experience with 8,000 people we've tested, more than 4,000 are our own employees," said Duggan, noting Friday that if the tests weren't accurately detecting cases of the virus Detroit would have known as more workers began to return.

"I understand that the intensity over Abbott has to do with Washington politics. We are looking at the science in every single testing methodology. None of them is perfect," he said.

Abbott has said it distributed 1.8 million tests to health care facilities in all 50 states. The FDA said the test can still be used and correctly identify many positive cases.

