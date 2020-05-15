Detroit — During his daily COVID-19 updates to the city Friday, Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to announce Conrad Mallet Jr., former Michigan Supreme Court chief and hospital executive, as Detroit's deputy mayor.

The role has been held by Detroit Police Chief James Craig since 2016. The chief will remain as deputy mayor for public safety and will fill in when Duggan is unavailable.

Duggan had appointed Craig to the post after the city’s previous Deputy Mayor Isaiah “Ike” McKinnon announced his retirement that spring. Duggan selected McKinnon to serve as deputy mayor in 2013 and added Carol O'Cleireacain as deputy mayor for economic policy in 2016.

Mallet previously ran Duggan's first campaign for mayor in 2012.

Before that, he served as president of Detroit Medical Center's Sinai-Grace Hospital from 2003 to 2011 and was named interim CEO of DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in March 2017. He was a Michigan Supreme Court justice from 1990 to 1999 and the first African-American to serve as Michigan's chief justice.

Chief Justice Conrad Mallett, Jr., right, and a court employee move his official portrait after it was presented to the Michigan Supreme Court in April 2012 in the court's chambers in Lansing. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

The graduate of the University of Southern California and the University of California Los Angeles has served as a board member of the Lear Corp. since 2002.

The announcement is expected to be made at 2 p.m. during a live press conference at Detroit's Public Safety headquarters.

The Rev. Horace Sheffield is also expected to join Duggan on Friday to announce a series of COVID-19 testing events for community members.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/15/duggan-appoints-former-state-chief-justice-deputy-detroit-mayor/5198767002/