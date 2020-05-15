A 25-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with a shooting reported last weekend on the Lodge Freeway, Michigan State Police announced Friday.

Mark Anthony Butler was arraigned in Southfield's 46th District Court on two counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing serious impairment, felon in possession and carrying a concealed weapon, the agency said on Twitter.

Bond was set at $500,000, according to the post.

Mark Anthony Butler (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators identified Butler as the driver accused of shooting at another motorist Sunday night on M-10.

The victim has said he was traveling north on the Lodge near the Southfield Freeway when a car pulled beside his and someone inside opened fire.

He was able to pull onto the shoulder of the freeway and later underwent surgery for his injuries, MSP reported.

Butler was later arrested in Oak Park and is slated to be arraigned there Monday on other charges, state police said.

