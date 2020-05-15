Detroit police are seeking a suspect in a carjacking on the city’s west side that left a driver and her 7-month-old baby injured two months ago.

A 35-year-old woman was carrying her daughter to a 2011 Volvo about 4 a.m. March 7 in the 18400 block of Sussex when "the suspect entered the vehicle through the driver’s side," investigators said in a statement Friday.

The man then put the vehicle in reverse and struck the pair, knocking them to the ground, according to the release.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect Friday. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Both were hospitalized after the incident, police said. The infant initially was listed in critical condition and has since been released from a hospital.

The Volvo was recovered shortly after the incident in the 18000 block of Whitcomb. Authorities believe the suspect fled in a dark Jeep Compass with damage to the front bumper on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Commercial Auto Theft unit at (313) 596-2555. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

