LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The Detroit Mower Gang refuses to let small budgets and bureaucracy stand in the way of great playgrounds.

Twenty-five volunteer lawnmowers left quarantine Saturday to compete for a championship belt awarded to the person who cuts the most grass during their 12-hour Motown Mowdown.

They kicked off at Hammerberg Playfield, an un-owned park on Detroit's west side, tackling the overgrown lawn, repairing swingsets for the Barton-McFarland neighborhood before splitting up to cleanup 10 other abandoned playgrounds in the city.

"No one owns this particular park, it just fell through the cracks," said Tom Nardone, 50, of Birmingham, who started the Detroit Mower Gang in 2009. "We just try to keep it alive. ... Without a group, you couldn't mow this park with a mower in a couple of days."

2020 Motown Mowdown
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Hannah VanEckoute&nbsp;and her husband Gage of the Detroit Mower Gang start mowing the overgrown grass at Hammerberg Playfield in Detroit on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Hannah VanEckoute and her husband Gage of the Detroit Mower Gang start mowing the overgrown grass at Hammerberg Playfield in Detroit on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bill Lucas, volunteer, Detroit Mower Gang, picks up trash at Hammerberg Playfield during the 2020 Motown Mowdown.
Bill Lucas, volunteer, Detroit Mower Gang, picks up trash at Hammerberg Playfield during the 2020 Motown Mowdown. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tom Nardone, founder, Detroit Mower Gang, instructs his son Michael, left, on the cutting path at Hammerberg Playfield for the 2020 Motown Mowdown
Tom Nardone, founder, Detroit Mower Gang, instructs his son Michael, left, on the cutting path at Hammerberg Playfield for the 2020 Motown Mowdown Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tom Nardone, founder, Detroit Mower Gang, instructs his son Michael, left, on the cutting path at Hammerberg Playfield for the 2020 Motown Mowdown
Tom Nardone, founder, Detroit Mower Gang, instructs his son Michael, left, on the cutting path at Hammerberg Playfield for the 2020 Motown Mowdown Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Charlie Spiess, of the Detroit Mower Gang, repairs a broken swing chain during their 2020 Motown Mowdown at Hammerberg Playfield in Detroit.
Charlie Spiess, of the Detroit Mower Gang, repairs a broken swing chain during their 2020 Motown Mowdown at Hammerberg Playfield in Detroit. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Dresden, ten-year member of the Detroit Mower Gang, begins mowing the overgrown grass at Hammerberg Playfield in Detroit during a 12- hour mowing marathon.
John Dresden, ten-year member of the Detroit Mower Gang, begins mowing the overgrown grass at Hammerberg Playfield in Detroit during a 12- hour mowing marathon. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tom Nardone, founder, Detroit Mower Gang, gives instructions as members begin their 2020 Motown Mowdown, a 12- hour mowing marathon, which started at Hammerberg Playfield in Detroit on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Tom Nardone, founder, Detroit Mower Gang, gives instructions as members begin their 2020 Motown Mowdown, a 12- hour mowing marathon, which started at Hammerberg Playfield in Detroit on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Dresden, ten-year member of the Detroit Mower Gang, begins mowing the overgrown grass at Hammerberg Playfield in Detroit .
John Dresden, ten-year member of the Detroit Mower Gang, begins mowing the overgrown grass at Hammerberg Playfield in Detroit . Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gage VanEckoute, let, and his wife, Hannah VanEckoute, of the Detroit Mower Gang, pick up debris at Hammerberg Playfield in Detroit for the 2020 Motown Mowdown, a 12- hour mowing marathon.
Gage VanEckoute, let, and his wife, Hannah VanEckoute, of the Detroit Mower Gang, pick up debris at Hammerberg Playfield in Detroit for the 2020 Motown Mowdown, a 12- hour mowing marathon. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tom Nardone, founder, Detroit Mower Gang, shows off the championship belt given to the member who mows the most grass in their 12- hour mowing marathon called the 2020 Motown Mowdown.
Tom Nardone, founder, Detroit Mower Gang, shows off the championship belt given to the member who mows the most grass in their 12- hour mowing marathon called the 2020 Motown Mowdown. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The air was filled with pollen as the group filled dozens of trash bags and only leaving behind perfectly trimmed fields. Participants said it was a fulfilling activity to do while social distancing.

    Staddled into her Dixie Chopper, Hannah VanEckoute was ready to reclaim her title as the Mowdown champion. She and her husband, Gage, from Belleville, brought their two lawnmowers and weed whackers to their fourth year with the gang.

    "The reaction from people when they see what we've done is always so special," said VanEckoute, 28. "Sometimes the grass is so tall kids can't even get into it and then the smile on their faces as we leave is such a great accomplishment."

    A decade ago, Nardone bought a lawn tractor off Craigslist and took to a park on Interstate 75 and Eight Mile Road. He started a Facebook group to find others who could join the project and eventually, it turned into a mower gang, he said.

    "When the city was getting close to filing for bankruptcy there were more than 300 parks in Detroit and the city said it could only care for like 72," said Nardone.

    Last year, the founders formed a nonprofit called Enemies of Debris and also host trash fishing, where the same group pulls trash out of the Detroit River.

    The group said there have been fewer lots scouted each year because the city is catching up to them.

    "We hope they put us out of business," Nardone said laughing. "We could start a bowling league or something."

    srahal@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @SarahRahal_

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/16/turf-war-detroit-mower-gang-competes-playground-cleanup/5201499002/