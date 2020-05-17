LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Eastern Market's alternative Flower Day is set to go online May 24.

Flower Day, a tradition since 1967, is the Sunday after Mother's Day at the Detroit farmers market, but it was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the platform goes up, customers will be able to pre-order flowers online and pick them up at the market a few days later. 

The market also plans to host a series of live stream videos on May 24, May 31 and June 7, spotlighting flower growers, what they grow and gardening tips.  

"We continue looking for ways to host safe in-person flower shopping in accordance with the current Stay Home, Stay Safe ordinances," the market stated in a Facebook post

For immediate flower needs, people can still shop in-person during the Saturday market from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more details about Flower Day and online orders, go to easternmarket.org or the market's Instagram account, instagram.com/easternmarket/.

