Eastern Market's alternative Flower Day is set to go online May 24.

Flower Day, a tradition since 1967, is the Sunday after Mother's Day at the Detroit farmers market, but it was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the platform goes up, customers will be able to pre-order flowers online and pick them up at the market a few days later.

Buy Photo Anthony Brown and wife, Geri Brown, of Detroit load up the car with flowers they purchased Sunday at Eastern Market. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The market also plans to host a series of live stream videos on May 24, May 31 and June 7, spotlighting flower growers, what they grow and gardening tips.

"We continue looking for ways to host safe in-person flower shopping in accordance with the current Stay Home, Stay Safe ordinances," the market stated in a Facebook post

Buy Photo Only a few flower vendors and a scattering of people were at Eastern Market on Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

For immediate flower needs, people can still shop in-person during the Saturday market from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more details about Flower Day and online orders, go to easternmarket.org or the market's Instagram account, instagram.com/easternmarket/.

