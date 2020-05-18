Driver sought in shooting on Detroit's east side
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in connection to a shooting last week on the city’s east side.
A driver in a silver Dodge Ram truck pulled up in the 10400 block of Lanark at about 12:45 p.m. Friday and fired shots, striking a man who was talking to friends outside, investigators said in a statement.
The 27-year-old victim was hospitalized and listed in temporary serious condition, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at (313) 596-5940. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
