Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to announce expanded access to COVID-19 testing at his daily press conference Monday afternoon.

Duggan is also expected to announce a reopening "playbook" for small businesses in the city and additional help.

On Sunday, Detroit reported no COVID-19 deaths, the first time since the pandemic hit. But reporting delays are common, officials warned.

Michigan and Detroit have not reported numbers as low as Sunday's since March, when the pandemic began, data shows.

Officials closed the 1,000-bed TCF Center field hospital in the city's downtown after it discharged its last COVID-19 patient on May 7. It cared for about 15 to 20 patients at any given time with a total of 39 patients treated, Duggan has said.

cmacdonald@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/18/duggan-announce-expanded-coronavirus-testing-small-business-help-detroit/5213993002/