A missing teen from Ohio was located in Detroit on Sunday, after police say she was in the company of an older man she may have met online.

Detroit police located 13-year-old Neveah Greene from Addyston, Ohio, near Cincinnati, three days after she was reported missing. Addyston police said she was found with a 29-year-old named Terrance Dashawn-Lovett Banks of Michigan.

Banks was taken into custody and Greene was reunited with her family in Detroit.

Greene was last seen on May 14, leaving her home around 12 p.m. with a bag. Police believe she met Banks online.

