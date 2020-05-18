Detroit — Police are looking for those who left behind a green van at an attempted smash-and-grab burglary at a business on Detroit's east side Monday morning.

The smash-and-grab took place about 5:40 a.m. on the 3500 block of Conner, said Corporal Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department. That's south of Mack.

Donakowski said police don't yet know whether anything was taken from the business. Police do not immediately have a suspect description.

Left behind, though, was the green Dodge Caravan used as the battering ram.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/05/18/suspect-leaves-green-van-scene-smash-and-grab-detroits-east-side/5212564002/