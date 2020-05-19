Detroit — A robbery on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning ended in the victim's arrest after he allegedly shot a female acquaintance in the aftermath.

The robbery was reported about 2 a.m. on the 9500 block of Greenview, which is just north of West Chicago and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say a man broke in and robbed a 25-year-old man of "an undisclosed amount of currency" before fleeing on foot.

After the robbery, the victim got into an argument with a 21-year-old woman in his acquaintance. During the argument, police allege he shot her.

Police arrested the victim-turned-suspect, and took the woman to a hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Police offer no description of the robber, who remains at large.

