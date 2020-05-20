Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Parade Company are expected to provide an update Wednesday on the annual international Ford Fireworks show that had been scheduled for June and the city's road construction program.

The announcements, in addition to updates on the most recent infection and death trends, will be at 2 p.m. over a live stream from Detroit Public Safety headquarters.

More than 90 miles of road construction projects are planned for this summer, many of which are underway using the mayor's safety protocols, according to a press release.

Duggan also will provide an update on Detroit Means Business, a "playbook" for the thousands of small businesses in the city, and additional help through a website at detroitmeansbusiness.org, which launched Monday.

The plan "strongly encourages" businesses take a number of steps, including requiring employees provide a negative test result that is not older than two weeks from the time of them returning to the job. And employees who did have COVID-19 should be cleared to return by a health care provider.

It also recommends daily temperature checks, mandatory use of masks and workplace distancing such as limiting meetings and making sure desks are six feet apart.

Detroit added 15 new deaths Tuesday, for a total of 1,278 coronavirus-related deaths, five fewer than recorded Monday.

The numbers are down significantly when looking at a seven-day comparison: last week, there were 38 deaths in Detroit compared with 69 the previous week.

The city added 50 confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the total cases to 10,444.

